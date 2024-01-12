University Lecturers in Ghana Threaten Nationwide Strike Amid Dispute with Government

As an ongoing dispute between the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the government continues to simmer, the association’s latest statement indicates a growing impasse. Stating their intent to proceed with a nationwide strike should their concerns remain unaddressed, UTAG’s stand is clear: the quality of Ghana’s higher education is at stake.

The Call for Fair Conditions

UTAG‘s grievances largely revolve around conditions of service and remuneration for university lecturers in Ghana. The association has been in protracted negotiations with government representatives, but it appears that these talks have yielded scant progress. The General Secretary of UTAG, Dr. Eliasu Mumuni, highlighted the contentious issues of base pay and market premiums, which he says are pivotal to their decision to strike.

Strike: A Potential Disruption

If UTAG proceeds with the strike, academic activities in universities across Ghana could be severely disrupted, affecting both students and the academic calendar. The association is planning to announce a specific date for the commencement of their strike, a move that underscores their dissatisfaction with the perceived disrespect shown towards their conditions of service.

UTAG and TUTAG Walkout

In a recent development, UTAG, along with the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), staged a walkout during negotiations with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC). The associations cited the commission’s alleged bad faith and lackadaisical attitude towards discussions on critical aspects of their conditions of service. The Chief Executive of FWSC expressed surprise at the timing of the walkout, emphasizing the potential impact on other ongoing negotiations.

In this unfolding saga, UTAG has urged the government to take their concerns seriously, warning that ignoring their demands could result in the education sector suffering. As the clock ticks towards the proposed strike, the future of higher education in Ghana hangs in the balance.