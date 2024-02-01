Unity in Question: Marcos-Duterte Administration Faces Challenges Amidst Controversies

Unity within the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., and the supporting coalition, UniTeam, is under the microscope, following concerns raised by Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III. Pimentel's doubts revolve around whether there ever was a genuine unity within the coalition, especially against the backdrop of recent controversies surrounding Charter change.

Public Commitment to Unity

Amidst these concerns, key figures in the coalition, such as Senators Imee Marcos and Sherwin Gatchalian, former senatorial candidates Harry Roque and Larry Gadon, have publicly pledged their commitment to maintaining unity. Reiterating this commitment, President Marcos, while addressing from Vietnam, insisted that the UniTeam coalition remains "vibrant" and focused on the country's welfare.

Test of Unity in the Administration

However, the administration seems to be grappling with internal tensions, particularly between House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Vice President Duterte. The relationship between the President and the Vice President has been put to several tests, including divergent views on the International Criminal Court's investigation into human rights abuses during Duterte's presidency and the reduction of confidential funds for the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education in the 2024 budget.

Challenges to the Coalition's Unity

The People’s Initiative has become a major point of contention between the Senate and the House of Representatives, with Senator Imee Marcos urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to halt the initiative. A heated verbal exchange between Senator Imee Marcos and Speaker Martin Romualdez over the People’s Initiative further underscores the challenges to the unity of the UniTeam Coalition. All these, coupled with the apparent discord between the Marcos and Duterte families, have put a strain on the coalition's unity. Despite these challenges, coalition members are determined to salvage the alliance, even as the future of the UniTeam coalition remains uncertain amidst ongoing tensions and efforts to mend relationships.