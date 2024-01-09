United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum

In an ambitious move to combat the decline in Dominica’s agriculture sector and stimulate economic growth, the United Workers Party (UWP) has announced plans to host an Agriculture and Tourism Forum in the first half of 2024. The announcement was made during the UWP’s inaugural press conference of the year on January 4, led by political leader Dr. Thomson Fontaine.

Addressing the Agricultural Decline

Dr. Fontaine voiced his concerns regarding the state of the nation’s agriculture, which has witnessed a serious downturn in exports. He attributed this slump to the current government’s poor management policies, characterized by low economic growth, increased youth unemployment, and deteriorating public sectors – including health and education.

Citizenship By Investment Program and Public Corruption

Dr. Fontaine also brought to light the mismanagement of funds originating from the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) program, coupled with growing public corruption. The UWP’s proposed forum will serve as a platform to devise a comprehensive strategy aimed at revitalizing these sectors. It intends to prepare policy papers and decisions well in advance of the next general elections.

Revitalizing Agriculture, Healthcare, and Youth Infrastructure

The UWP leader outlined the party’s commitment to enhancing agriculture, with a specific focus on increasing production and exports, developing the marijuana industry, and boosting agro-processing. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of improving healthcare, education, and sports infrastructure as key to empowering the Dominican youth. He did not shy away from criticizing the current government’s handling of various issues, including the mounting debt burden – now exceeding 100% of GDP – and the decline in the banking sector.

Dr. Fontaine assured that, if the UWP is elected, the party will prioritize the welfare of Dominicans, review international agreements, and bolster local businesses and entrepreneurs. The forum symbolizes a strategic initiative by the UWP to engage a wide spectrum of society, including experts, officials, and citizens, in a collaborative effort to formulate robust policy measures for the future of Dominica’s agriculture and tourism sectors.