en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:20 pm EST
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum

In an ambitious move to combat the decline in Dominica’s agriculture sector and stimulate economic growth, the United Workers Party (UWP) has announced plans to host an Agriculture and Tourism Forum in the first half of 2024. The announcement was made during the UWP’s inaugural press conference of the year on January 4, led by political leader Dr. Thomson Fontaine.

Addressing the Agricultural Decline

Dr. Fontaine voiced his concerns regarding the state of the nation’s agriculture, which has witnessed a serious downturn in exports. He attributed this slump to the current government’s poor management policies, characterized by low economic growth, increased youth unemployment, and deteriorating public sectors – including health and education.

Citizenship By Investment Program and Public Corruption

Dr. Fontaine also brought to light the mismanagement of funds originating from the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) program, coupled with growing public corruption. The UWP’s proposed forum will serve as a platform to devise a comprehensive strategy aimed at revitalizing these sectors. It intends to prepare policy papers and decisions well in advance of the next general elections.

Revitalizing Agriculture, Healthcare, and Youth Infrastructure

The UWP leader outlined the party’s commitment to enhancing agriculture, with a specific focus on increasing production and exports, developing the marijuana industry, and boosting agro-processing. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of improving healthcare, education, and sports infrastructure as key to empowering the Dominican youth. He did not shy away from criticizing the current government’s handling of various issues, including the mounting debt burden – now exceeding 100% of GDP – and the decline in the banking sector.

Dr. Fontaine assured that, if the UWP is elected, the party will prioritize the welfare of Dominicans, review international agreements, and bolster local businesses and entrepreneurs. The forum symbolizes a strategic initiative by the UWP to engage a wide spectrum of society, including experts, officials, and citizens, in a collaborative effort to formulate robust policy measures for the future of Dominica’s agriculture and tourism sectors.

0
Agriculture Dominica Politics
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
15 mins ago
Rising Rice Prices Drive Shift to Dry Season Cultivation in Cambodia
In the rural expanses of Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia, a quiet revolution is unfolding as farmers, driven by rising rice prices, increasingly turn to dry season rice cultivation. Take Muth Ren, for instance. This farmer from Bong Bot Khang Lech village has ventured into cultivating dry season rice across more than 2 hectares of land.
Rising Rice Prices Drive Shift to Dry Season Cultivation in Cambodia
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
57 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
58 mins ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Belize's National Seed Policy: Sowing Seeds of Transformation
29 mins ago
Belize's National Seed Policy: Sowing Seeds of Transformation
Controversy Over Vermont Beekeeping Industry Health Amidst Conflicting Reports
40 mins ago
Controversy Over Vermont Beekeeping Industry Health Amidst Conflicting Reports
Peru's Culinary Scene: A Global Force With Indigenous Ingredients and Innovative Chefs
55 mins ago
Peru's Culinary Scene: A Global Force With Indigenous Ingredients and Innovative Chefs
Latest Headlines
World News
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
37 seconds
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
From Survivor to Advocate: Li Yu-hsiang Champions Blood Donation in Taiwan
1 min
From Survivor to Advocate: Li Yu-hsiang Champions Blood Donation in Taiwan
Security Forces Surround Moise Katumbi's Residence Amid Election Dispute in DRC
3 mins
Security Forces Surround Moise Katumbi's Residence Amid Election Dispute in DRC
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
4 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Ulster Grand Prix: A Historic Race Mired in Challenges, Won't Return in 2024
7 mins
Ulster Grand Prix: A Historic Race Mired in Challenges, Won't Return in 2024
Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy
14 mins
Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy
Uncertain Discharge Date for Defense Secretary Austin: Pentagon Assures Uninterrupted Duties
16 mins
Uncertain Discharge Date for Defense Secretary Austin: Pentagon Assures Uninterrupted Duties
Ghana's Attorney General Defends 1992 Constitution Amid Calls for Overhaul
20 mins
Ghana's Attorney General Defends 1992 Constitution Amid Calls for Overhaul
Brazil's President Lula Stands Firm: No Pardons for Capital Rioters
20 mins
Brazil's President Lula Stands Firm: No Pardons for Capital Rioters
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
4 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
57 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
58 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
58 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app