Akwa Ibom Governor Calls for NDDC-State Unity for Delta Development

In a bid to bolster development efforts in the Niger Delta region, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has urged for a united front between the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and state governments. During a meeting with the NDDC Board and Management team, led by Chairman Mr. Chiedu Ebie, at the Akwa Ibom State Government House in Uyo, the Governor emphasized the importance of apolitical operations and consultation with state governments before implementing interventionist programs.

Governor Eno's plea for cooperation comes as the NDDC Board and Management team arrived in the state for a retreat themed 'Renewed Hope: An Era of Vitality, Peace and Sustainable Development.' The Governor expressed hope that the new board will adhere to its mandate of fostering development in the region without political interference.

Highlighting the potential for duplication of projects, Governor Eno stressed the need for the NDDC to consult with state governments when implementing interventionist programs. "This collaboration will prevent unnecessary duplication of projects and ensure that development efforts are streamlined and effective," he said.

Alignment with the President's Agenda

In reference to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, Governor Eno suggested that it aligns with the retreat's theme. He noted his administration's inclusive approach and expressed optimism that the collaboration will lead to an era of vitality, peace, and sustainable development in Akwa Ibom State.

The Governor's vision for the region is one of unity and progress, with the NDDC and state governments working together to bring about meaningful change.

Responding to Governor Eno's call for collaboration, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, Chairman of the NDDC Board, assured the Governor of the board's commitment to work in conjunction with state governments to fulfill the NDDC's mandate and complement the development efforts of the state governments.

"We are determined to partner with the governors of Niger Delta states to ensure that the oil-producing states enjoy sustainable development," said Mr. Ebie. "The NDDC is committed to delivering on its mandate of bringing the dividends of democracy to the people and developing the region based on need assessment."