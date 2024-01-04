en English
Agriculture

United Farm Workers Union Endorses Adam Schiff for U.S. Senate

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST
United Farm Workers Union Endorses Adam Schiff for U.S. Senate

In a significant development in the race for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by the late Dianne Feinstein, Representative Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) has received an endorsement from the United Farm Workers (UFW), the largest farmworkers union in the United States. The endorsement, announced during Schiff’s visit to Salinas, represents a robust boost to his campaign, which is already leading the polls in California.

The UFW Endorsement

As a testament to his commitment to advocate for farmworkers’ rights, the UFW has thrown its weight behind Schiff. This endorsement, coming from a union representing thousands of workers across California, is expected to fortify Schiff’s standing in the race. Upon receiving this endorsement, Schiff expressed his pride and gratitude in a Facebook post, acknowledging the critical role farmworkers play in feeding the nation, regardless of the weather.

Commitment to Farmworkers

Schiff’s commitment to ensuring better pay and safer working conditions for farmworkers was a significant factor in securing the UFW’s endorsement. He has pledged to work relentlessly on these issues, as well as on immigration reform, which deeply impacts the lives of many farmworkers. This endorsement adds to the growing list of support Schiff has received from various labor unions and elected officials.

Leading the Pack

Current polls, including a mid-November survey by the Public Policy Institute of California, show Schiff as a frontrunner in the Senate race, with 21% of the surveyed individuals expressing their support for him. The UFW endorsement is expected to further strengthen his position, making him a formidable contender for the coveted seat.

Agriculture Politics United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

