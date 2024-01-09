en English
Politics

United Airlines Discovers Loose Bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes, Safety Concerns Arise

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
United Airlines has uncovered loose bolts on several of their Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, leading to a suspension of service and cancellation of 200 flights. The discovery, confirmed on ‘at least’ five planes, has triggered widespread safety concerns and is likely to instigate further inspections. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has grounded 171 of the same type of aircraft and required thorough inspections and repairs for all affected planes. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is heading an investigation into this incident, which has raised fresh questions about Boeing’s quality control and production processes.

Unsettling Discovery and the Ensuing Fallout

The loose bolts were discovered during inspections conducted by United and Alaska Airlines after a section of the fuselage fell from an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9. Aviation experts have emphasized the urgency of grounding the fleet for inspections and underlined the potential safety risks that this issue poses. The FAA ordered the temporary grounding of 171 Max 9 jets installed with the same type of panel that detached from the full Alaska Airlines flight. Boeing and US regulators have greenlighted airlines to inspect the grounded jets, which might take several days and result in numerous flight cancellations. Boeing’s shares dipped by 8% on Monday and continued to fall in Tuesday’s pre-market trading.

Boeing and Airlines Respond

Boeing is working closely with airlines to address these issues, and the company’s chief executive called a company-wide webcast to discuss the incident. United Airlines and Alaska Airlines, both of which have found instances of ‘loose hardware,’ are carrying out formal reviews before returning the aircraft to service. The NTSB is investigating the incident, and it has been determined that the bolts meant to secure a fuselage panel were not installed correctly, leading to the panel blowing off. This incident has led to the grounding of nearly 200 Max 9 aircraft for inspection, causing significant flight disruptions.

Implications for the Boeing 737 Max 9 Fleet

The incident has raised fresh scrutiny on Boeing’s quality control and production processes. The investigation is also examining warnings about cabin pressure issues on the plane prior to the incident, as well as the installation of wireless internet equipment. It is suspected that the failure of the door plug may have been due to issues with the plane’s condition, rather than the metal corrosion and fatigue typically associated with such incidents. Four of the affected planes were delivered in 2023, and one in 2022. This issue has also affected Alaska Airlines’ 737-9 fleet, leading to a temporary grounding of all 737-9s with door plugs. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the accident onboard an Alaska flight, and Boeing’s guidelines are being followed to return the 737-9s to service.

Politics Safety United States
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

