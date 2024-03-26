Unions NSW Escalates Fight Against Aware Super Over $1 Billion Brooklyn Development

Unions NSW has taken a groundbreaking step by targeting Aware Super, a superannuation giant, over its investment in a controversial $1 billion Brooklyn development project managed by Lendlease. This marks a significant escalation in the unions' efforts to address alleged poor labor practices and the use of non-union labor in the project. The unions are raising concerns about the use of union-busting contractors, wage theft, and the employment of untrained laborers below industry-standard wages. Aware Super and Lendlease refute the allegations, underscoring their commitment to workplace safety and benefits.

Background of the Dispute

The contention revolves around Aware Super's investment in the 1 Java Street project in Brooklyn, New York, a partnership with Lendlease. Unions NSW alleges that Lendlease has engaged in hiring practices that undermine union labor and contribute to wage theft, highlighting contractors with a history of anti-union activities and legal troubles. The project, aiming to transform a city block into 800 build-to-rent apartments, has become a battleground over labor rights and investment ethics in international projects funded by Australian superannuation funds.

Union Actions and Company Responses

In response to these allegations, a large gathering of unionists picketed Aware Super's Sydney headquarters, threatening to intensify their campaign. This includes urging Aware Super's 1.1 million union-member customers to withdraw their investments. Lendlease asserts that unionized labor constitutes about 30% of the workforce for the US site, emphasizing their commitment to safety, efficiency, and inclusivity. Aware Super maintains that the project employs both unionized and non-unionized workers, reaffirming their dedication to worker safety and benefits across their investment portfolio.

Implications and Future Outlook

The ongoing dispute highlights the growing scrutiny over superannuation funds' investment practices, particularly in relation to labor rights and ethical considerations. It underscores the pressure on funds like Aware Super to reconcile their social and environmental governance values with their investment decisions. The outcome of this dispute could influence future investment strategies, not just for Aware Super but for the broader superannuation industry, potentially leading to more stringent criteria for labor practices in overseas investments. As the situation unfolds, the focus will remain on how super funds balance their financial objectives with their stated ethical commitments.