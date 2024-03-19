Union Minister Vaishnaw Counters Chidambaram: India's Job Growth Doubles to 1.5 Crore Annually

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has robustly countered Congress leader P. Chidambaram's allegations of India's economic expansion being 'jobless', presenting data to affirm that the nation is on an upward trajectory, creating nearly 1.5 crore job opportunities each year. This assertion was made during Vaishnaw's address at the Rising Bharat Summit in New Delhi on March 19, where he emphasized the significant increase in job creation compared to previous years, based on Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) data.

Decoding Job Creation Data

Vaishnaw's defense highlighted the EPFO's latest figures, showcasing 8.41 lakh new additions to the EPF subscriber base in December 2023 alone. After subtracting 1.55 lakh exits and adding 7.27 lakh rejoinings, the net new EPF subscribers amounted to 14.1 lakh for that month. This momentum has led to a net increase of 1.26 crore in the subscriber base in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023-24, surpassing totals from previous years and showcasing a robust trend in job creation.

Challenging the 'Jobless Growth' Narrative

Amidst the narrative of 'jobless growth', the urban unemployment rate dipped to 6.5 percent in the October-December quarter of 2023, as per the statistics ministry's latest Periodic Labour Force Survey. This period also witnessed India's GDP growth rate surging to 8.4 percent, further invalidating claims of economic progress without employment opportunities. Vaishnaw's challenge to Chidambaram to refute the EPFO data underscores the government's stance on effective policy measures contributing to job creation.

Looking Ahead: Implications for India's Economy

The debate over India's 'jobless growth' narrative and the subsequent data presented by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw not only counteracts skepticism but also paints a promising picture of the country's economic resilience and potential for sustained growth. This development is crucial for stakeholders across sectors, indicating a positive trajectory for employment and economic stability in India. As the nation continues to navigate through global economic challenges, the focus on increasing job opportunities remains paramount for fostering inclusive growth and prosperity.