India

Union Minister Sonowal Unveils India’s Maritime Strategy: Aims for Global Maritime Hub Status

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:58 am EST
Union Minister Sonowal Unveils India’s Maritime Strategy: Aims for Global Maritime Hub Status

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV’s Ratnadip Choudhury, unveiled the Indian government’s robust maritime strategy. The minister’s narrative was imbued with the ambitious vision of transforming India into a significant maritime hub. The plan encompasses comprehensive modernization of ports, development of coastal infrastructure, and a robust push to the shipping industry.

Strengthening Maritime Ties and Infrastructure

The 20th joint exercise between the Coast Guard of India and Japan off the coast of Chennai was a testament to this maritime commitment, fostering ties and mutual understanding between the maritime security agencies of India and Japan. The exercise focused on enhancing interoperability, reinforcing standard operating procedures, and sharing best practices, indicative of the larger maritime strategy.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), set to be operational six years after construction began, is another significant step towards bolstering the maritime infrastructure. Expected to reduce travel time between Sewri and Chirle to a mere 20 minutes, the project is a promising catalyst for economic growth, potentially augmenting Maharashtra state’s GDP by five percent and the national GDP by one percent.

GIFT City: Gateway to a Developed India

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, at the seminar ‘GIFT City: An Aspiration of Modern India’, pointed out that GIFT City is perfectly poised to be the gateway for the financial and investment hub. It is anticipated to play a pivotal role in India’s vision to become a developed nation by 2047. Sitharaman highlighted the aim for India to become a manufacturing hub for shipping, infusing the advantages of technology into financial services, which GIFT City is designed to provide.

Revolutionizing Transportation and Logistics Infrastructure

The shipping ministry signed a memorandum of understanding worth Rs 10,000 crore with Deendayal Port Authority and Umeandus Technologies India Private Limited. This initiative aims to revolutionize transportation and logistics infrastructure, elevate port capacity to 300 million metric tons, and generate employment opportunities. The proposed Vadhvan port project is expected to handle an annual cargo capacity of 23 million TEUs or 254 million tons and serve as a significant green fuel hub.

Sonowal’s statements reflect the government’s commitment to leveraging India’s strategic location and lengthy coastline to increase its influence and participation in global maritime activities. The potential for job creation and economic growth through these initiatives is enormous, setting a course for India’s maritime future.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

