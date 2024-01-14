en English
India

Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils ‘Tryst with Ayodhya’, Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:34 pm EST
In a significant event held in New Delhi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a book titled ‘Tryst with Ayodhya: Decolonisation of India’. The book, penned by Balbir Punj, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, dives deep into India’s historical, cultural, and political landscape centered around the city of Ayodhya.

The Unifying Nature of Ayodhya

Singh, in his address at the launch event, underscored the unifying essence of Ayodhya. He asserted that this ancient city bridges various facets of life, from connecting the soul to God to fostering bonds among people. The Defence Minister strongly expressed that Ayodhya does not create divisions but fosters unity and symbolizes various forms of unities.

End of Appeasement Politics

In his speech, Singh also touched upon the cessation of appeasement politics and the growth of an inclusive society in India. He elaborated on the imminent inauguration of a temple at Ayodhya’s birthplace. Singh described this event as a celebration of Lord Rama’s ideals and a significant milestone in India’s history.

‘Tryst with Ayodhya’: Peeling Back Layers of History

The Union Minister lauded the book for its insightful exploration of the conspiracy surrounding the Ayodhya dispute and the politics of appeasement linked with it. He drew attention to the historical struggle of the Hindu society spanning five centuries, culminating in the current developments in Ayodhya. Singh revered Lord Rama as an epitome of dignity, often referred to as ‘Maryada Purushottam’ and believed to reside in every individual.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

