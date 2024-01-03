en English
Agriculture

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen

In an effort to bridge the gap between policy and reality, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, met with the local fishermen community in Pallepalem village, Kothapatnam mandal, as part of the Sagar Parikrama event. The gathering served as a platform for the Andhra fishing community to voice their concerns and propose potential solutions to the issues they face on a daily basis.

Voicing Concerns and Proposing Solutions

During their interaction with Minister Rupala, the fishermen expressed their unease over the competition from their Tamil Nadu counterparts. As per their account, these inter-state rivals are causing a significant reduction in fish production, leading to losses for the Andhra fishermen. They proposed several measures to alleviate their situation, including an increase in the limit for Kisan Credit Cards from Rs 1.60 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, a diesel subsidy over and beyond the existing state subsidy, and extended livelihood assistance during periods affected by cyclones and storms. They also suggested treating boats, fishing nets, and engines as separate units for loans.

Minister Rupala’s Response

Minister Rupala, acknowledging the fishermen’s concerns, reassured them of his commitment to address the disputes between Andhra and Tamil Nadu fishermen. He highlighted the crucial role of the fishing industry in the nation’s economic development and promised to hold a meeting with officials from both states to work out an amicable resolution. The minister also took the opportunity to distribute Kisan Credit Cards, an essential financial instrument for the farming and fishing communities.

Government Officials in Attendance

The event was attended by various government officials, including MP Beeda Mastan Rao and joint collector K Srinivasulu. Their presence underscored the government’s commitment to understanding and resolving the challenges faced by the fishing community. The Sagar Parikrama event served as a promising beginning to the New Year, setting the tone for continued dialogue and cooperation between the government and the fishing community.

Agriculture India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

