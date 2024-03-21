Union Minister Jitendra Singh Eyes Udhampur Seat Again, Files Nomination Amidst Development Claims

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is set to file his nomination on Thursday from the Udhampur constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, with the polls scheduled in the first phase on April 19. The minister, a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), performed a puja at his residence in Jammu, marking the commencement of his campaign. The Election Commission of India has announced that nominations for the Udhampur Constituency can be filed by March 27, with withdrawal allowed until April 2.

Track Record and Expectations

Having secured a 46 percent vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won both seats in the Jammu region, with Dr. Jitendra Singh claiming victory in Udhampur by a significant margin. His win was not only a testament to the party's stronghold in the region but also to the minister's popularity, defeating Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by 367,059 votes. Dr. Singh's victory margin in 2019 was significantly higher than in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, where he defeated former Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad. Reflecting on his past success, Dr. Singh expressed high hopes for the first-time voters of Jammu & Kashmir, crediting the BJP's governance for tangible developments in Udhampur, including infrastructure and healthcare improvements.

Developmental Achievements in Udhampur

Under Dr. Singh's leadership, Udhampur has seen notable developmental projects, particularly in infrastructure and healthcare. The minister highlighted the construction of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the establishment of three medical colleges, and the opening of a radio station and a passport office. These achievements are part of Dr. Singh's campaign narrative, aiming to showcase the BJP's commitment to Udhampur's development and the positive changes brought about in the last decade.

Election Schedule and Broader Context

The Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases across the nation, from April 19 to June 1, with votes counted on June 4. Udhampur is part of the first phase, which also includes significant polling in states like Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The 2019 general elections saw the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a commanding victory with 303 seats, significantly ahead of the Congress party. Dr. Singh's nomination and the developments in Udhampur reflect the broader political landscape and electoral strategies of the BJP, as the party seeks to consolidate its position in Jammu & Kashmir and beyond.

As Dr. Jitendra Singh gears up for the upcoming elections, his nomination from Udhampur symbolizes not just a personal political journey but also the aspirations of the BJP in Jammu & Kashmir. With a track record of significant victories and developmental projects, Dr. Singh enters the fray with confidence, aiming to replicate his past successes. The outcome of this election will not only determine his political fate but also shape the future of Udhampur and its residents.