India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Closes Door on Nitish Kumar’s Return to NDA

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:54 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:57 am EST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has publicly criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that all possibilities for Kumar’s return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are closed. Singh condemned Kumar’s previous remarks on birth control that were considered derogatory towards women and questioned his mental fitness to continue as Chief Minister.

Political Shifts in Bihar

Kumar had left the Mahagathbandhan coalition in 2017 to join the NDA but parted ways with the BJP for a second time in August of the previous year. He subsequently allied with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and reclaimed the Chief Minister’s position, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy.

Singh also predicted that the Janata Dal (United), of which Kumar is a part, would soon collapse due to a loss of social support and that a new Chief Minister from the RJD would be appointed in Bihar in the near future. He implied that Kumar’s tenure was limited due to a political ‘trap’ set by Lalu Yadav.

JD(U) National Executive and Council Meetings

Amidst these political developments, the JD(U) held its national executive and council meetings in Delhi, which party leader KC Tyagi insisted were routine annual events and not related to any leadership changes. Tyagi dismissed rumors of JD(U) president Lalan Singh’s resignation, and both Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav downplayed the significance of the meetings and rumors of leadership shifts.

The chief minister pointed out that the meeting is an annual affair and that there was ‘nothing extraordinary’ about it.

Future Political Trajectory

However, there are speculations about Nitish Kumar’s key aide, Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’, wanting to step down as JD(U) national president, and rumors of Nitish Kumar potentially joining the NDA. Kumar played down the rumors before departing for Delhi but did not comment on joining NDA and changing the party’s national president. BJP leader, Sushil Kumar Modi, claimed that there are deliberate speculations about Nitish Kumar’s return to the NDA camp as part of a gameplan to keep the Grand Alliance partners RJD and Congress in check in Bihar. JD(U) leaders are making a pitch for Nitish to lead the INDIA bloc, and Gopal Mandal, a JD(U) MLA, mentioned that common people don’t know Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, but they know Nitish Kumar. Posters featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with the message ‘The state of Bihar recognised him, now the nation will’ were put up at the national executive meeting venue, hinting at a new political trajectory.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

