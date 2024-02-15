Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste's Impactful Visit to Mokokchung, Nagaland: Empowerment, Self-Reliance, and Cultural Preservation

In a striking testament to the central government's commitment towards fostering development in the North-East, Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Faggan Singh Kulaste, embarked on a significant two-day visit to Mokokchung, Nagaland. This journey, undertaken on February 14th and 15th, not only underscores the political relevance of Mokokchung but also marks a rare occasion where a minister from the Centre has directly engaged with the district's grassroots level initiatives and the people behind them. Accompanied by Metsubo Jamir, Nagaland's Minister for Rural Development and SIRD, Kulaste's itinerary was packed with interactions aimed at reviewing the progress of centrally sponsored schemes and fostering direct dialogue with the community.

Engagement and Empowerment: A Core Agenda

At the heart of Kulaste's visit was a series of engagements designed to closely evaluate and encourage the development works in the region. The schedule included a public 'At Home' reception, a review meeting with district officials at the DC conference hall, and visits to Mopungchuket and Ungma villages. These interactions were not merely formalities but were imbued with the minister's genuine interest in understanding the implementation challenges and successes of various government schemes firsthand. Among the notable directives from Kulaste was the emphasis on saturating PMAY-G (Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin), Jal Jeevan Mission, and ensuring Aadhaar seeding of beneficiaries, highlighting a focused approach towards enhancing the quality of life for the rural populace.

Inspiring Self-Reliance and Prosperity

Kulaste's engagement with Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Ungma Village was particularly noteworthy. He applauded the government's recent budget announcement, which aimed to transform more women into 'lakhpati didis' by increasing the budget from INR 2 crore to INR 3 crore. This initiative not only seeks to empower women financially but also encourages entrepreneurship and self-reliance among rural communities. Kulaste’s discussions on marketing strategies with SHGs showcased a dedicated effort to provide a robust platform for showcasing and selling their products, thus ensuring the sustainability of these grassroots enterprises.

Preserving Tradition While Fostering Development

The visit to Mopungchuket village revealed another dimension of Kulaste's journey - the delicate balance between development and tradition. The minister expressed admiration for the village council's efforts in keeping their traditions alive through sculptures, museums, and showcasing of various arts and crafts. This appreciation underscores the central government's recognition of the importance of preserving cultural heritage while pursuing economic development, a principle that is particularly poignant in the diverse and rich cultural landscape of Nagaland.

In conclusion, the visit by Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste to Mokokchung, Nagaland, was not just a routine inspection but a meaningful endeavor to connect, review, and inspire. From empowering women and encouraging self-help groups to emphasizing the importance of traditional preservation amidst development, the visit highlighted the central government’s multifaceted approach to nurturing the socio-economic landscape of Nagaland. As these initiatives unfold, the hope is that Mokokchung, and indeed the whole of Nagaland, will witness a new dawn of prosperity, self-reliance, and enduring cultural vibrancy, marking a significant chapter in the region's development narrative.