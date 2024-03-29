Union Minister Claims Sunita Kejriwal Eyeing CM Post Amid Arvind's Arrest

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently sparked controversy by alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, is positioning herself to take over her husband's role. This assertion comes in the wake of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, linked to an ongoing investigation into a liquor scam. Puri's comments drew parallels to a past political scenario in Bihar, hinting at a repeat of history in Delhi's political arena.

Allegations and Political Precedents

Hardeep Singh Puri's remarks about Sunita Kejriwal stepping into her husband's political shoes have stirred debate among political circles and the public. Drawing a comparison with Rabri Devi's ascent to Bihar's chief ministership following Lalu Prasad Yadav's incarceration, Puri implied a strategic move within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Union Minister Anurag Thakur's earlier hints about Sunita's potential political involvement underscored these speculations, adding weight to the discussion about the future of Delhi's leadership