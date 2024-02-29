Union Minister Athawale Advocates for Caste-Based Census, Foresees NDA's Electoral Triumph in 2024

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale recently made headlines by endorsing a caste-based census in India, a move he believes will pave the way for the NDA's significant electoral victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections. During a press conference, Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, underscored the Narendra Modi-led government's commitment to inclusive growth, social justice, and economic prosperity. He argued that such a census is crucial for ensuring that the needs of all caste groups are accurately identified and addressed.

Impact on Electoral Dynamics

Athawale expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, attributing this anticipated success to the government's initiatives that have resonated well with various communities, including Muslims. He highlighted the abolition of Triple Talaq as a decisive factor that will garner more female voters from the Muslim community for the NDA. Additionally, Athawale urged the NDA to nominate candidates from Muslim-majority constituencies, signaling a strategic move to broaden the alliance's appeal across diverse voter segments.

Controversy and Criticism

The call for a caste census has not been without its detractors. Athawale criticized the Congress party and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, for their current advocacy of a caste census, pointing out their failure to initiate such a move during their tenure in power. This stance has sparked a debate on the political motivations behind the census and its implications for India's social fabric. Despite potential challenges, Athawale remains steadfast in his belief that a caste-based census will contribute to more equitable social policies and political strategies.

Developmental Initiatives and NDA's Strategy

Athawale also lauded Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his developmental efforts in the state, predicting that these initiatives would secure all 14 seats in Assam for the NDA. This confidence stems from the government's focus on building infrastructure, such as roads and irrigation systems, and fostering tribal development. The minister's statements underscore the NDA's multifaceted strategy that combines developmental achievements with a nuanced understanding of India's complex social landscape to ensure electoral success.

The endorsement of a caste-based census by a Union Minister reflects the ongoing discourse on social justice and political strategy in India. As the country moves closer to the 2024 general elections, the implications of such a census for electoral politics, social policies, and the broader quest for equality and inclusion will undoubtedly remain a topic of heated discussion among politicians, policymakers, and the public alike. Athawale's advocacy for this initiative highlights the interplay between social justice measures and their potential to reshape India's political landscape.