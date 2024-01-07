en English
India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits Dhabaleswar Temple: Aims for Development and Quashes Election Rumors

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits Dhabaleswar Temple: Aims for Development and Quashes Election Rumors

In a recent visit to Odisha’s Cuttack, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw offered his prayers at the prestigious Dhabaleswar Temple and engaged in discussions regarding the development of the area as a religious center. The temple, a significant religious site dedicated to Lord Shiva, is located on an island on the River Mahanadi and is celebrated for its ancient stone carvings dating back to the early 10th and 11th centuries.

Religious Significance and Historical Value

The Dhabaleswar Temple, with its rich historical and cultural significance, serves as an important devotional hub in the region. Renowned for its intricate stone carvings, the temple stands as a testament to the artistic prowess of the artisans of the 10th and 11th centuries. This visit by the Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw aims to highlight the potential of this religious site and explore opportunities for its development as a major devotional center.

Union Minister’s Role and Party Commitment

Addressing the media, Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized his role as a party worker, stating his commitment to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its principles. He expressed his intention to follow the directives of the party leadership, highlighting his unwavering loyalty to the party’s objectives. In response to rumors regarding his potential candidacy from Cuttack, Vaishnaw categorically denied any such claims.

Development Plans for Dhabaleswar Temple

The Union Minister’s visit to the temple and subsequent discussions with the temple priest indicate a focus on the development of the Dhabaleswar Temple as a prominent devotional center. Vaishnaw’s visit could pave the way for increased government attention and potentially significant investments in the religious and tourism sectors in the region, thereby boosting the local economy.

India Politics Spirituality
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

