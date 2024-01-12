en English
India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Foresees India’s Economic Ascent, PM Modi Visits Nashik

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Foresees India's Economic Ascent, PM Modi Visits Nashik

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, in the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, Maharashtra, projected a confident forecast that India will ascend to become the third-largest economy in the world, following the reelection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term. The Prime Minister’s visit to Nashik was not just political, but also spiritual as he offered prayers at the Shree Kalaram Mandir, participated in the puja ceremonies, and absorbed the stories of the Ramayana’s ‘Yudh Kanda’ through AI translation.

PM Modi’s Visit to Nashik

Modi’s trip to Nashik was marked by reverence as he offered prayers at the Shree Kalaram Mandir and participated in the puja ceremonies. He further delved into the spiritual ethos of the nation by listening to the Ramayana’s ‘Yudh Kanda’ through AI translation. The Prime Minister also commemorated Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, paying tribute to his teachings and philosophy.

Upcoming Infrastructure and Development Projects

Modi’s schedule is packed with inaugurations and launches of significant infrastructure projects. He is set to inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, the longest bridge and sea bridge in India. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for an underground road tunnel connecting the Eastern Freeway’s Orange Gate. These infrastructure projects reflect the government’s commitment to fostering connectivity and development.

Boosting Social Welfare and Empowerment

On the social welfare front, the Prime Minister will dedicate phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project, which will benefit the districts of Palghar and Thane. In a monumental move for women’s empowerment in Maharashtra, Modi will also launch the Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan. This initiative underlines the government’s focus on empowering women and fostering gender equality.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s vision for India to become the third-largest economy by 2027-28, reaching a GDP exceeding $5 trillion, also resonates in the government’s actions. With India currently standing as the fifth-largest economy globally, significant strides in financial inclusion and foreign direct investment have been achieved under the leadership of the Narendra Modi government. She also emphasizes India’s role in driving global growth and becoming a bridge between the developed world and the global south. The nation’s fintech adoption rate and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see India as a developed country by 2047 fortify this optimistic economic forecast.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

