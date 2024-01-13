en English
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of Corruption

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of Corruption

In a dramatic turn of events, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has thrown a corruption allegation at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of India. The accusation comes in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning Kejriwal, though the specifics of the case remain undisclosed.

From Activist to Accused: Kejriwal’s Political Journey

Kejriwal, once an activist ardently protesting against the Congress party’s corruption from 2011 to 2014, now finds himself in the midst of a corruption controversy. Thakur’s statement implies a considerable change in Kejriwal’s image, suggesting that he, who once stood against corruption, is now potentially involved in it.

Thakur’s Accusation: A Political Power Play?

Thakur’s allegation against Kejriwal and his party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), seems to be more than mere insinuations. The Union Minister has accused those who were elected on an anti-corruption platform of now being entangled in corrupt activities themselves, insinuating a significant deviation from their initial political promises.

The ED Summons: What’s Next?

While the nature of the ED’s investigation and the specific allegations against Kejriwal remain unclear, the summons marks a crucial juncture in Kejriwal’s political career. It remains to be seen how this situation unfolds, what repercussions it might have for the AAP, and how it could potentially reshape the political dynamics in India.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

