en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chair Crucial Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir Security

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chair Crucial Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to preside over a pivotal meeting, aimed at evaluating the security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir. The assembly is predicted to delve into recent occurrences and strategize on augmenting security and stability in the region. Renowned security officials and stakeholders are anticipated to participate, providing insights and updates. Jammu and Kashmir have remained a fulcrum of security apprehensions due to its geopolitical significance and a history marred by conflict. The central government continues to actively engage in initiatives aimed at enhancing the conditions in the area. The meeting’s outcomes could potentially sculpt future security policies and measures to be executed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Stepping Up Security

In a bid to quell ‘anti-national activities’ in Jammu and Kashmir, the police have announced a cash reward of up to Rs 12 lakh. The Union Home Minister has also declared the Kashmiri separatist party Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The outfit, accused of disseminating anti-India propaganda and fuelling secessionist activities in J&K, has found itself under intense scrutiny.

Government’s Stance on Terrorism

Reiterating the government’s commitment to zero tolerance against terrorism and the reinforcement of the security mechanism in Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah has chaired a high-level security review meeting. The Home Minister also reviewed varying security-related issues and inaugurated numerous development schemes in Jammu.

Assessing the Situation

A high-level meeting has been convened in New Delhi to review the developmental works and the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, primarily focusing on the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. The assembly intends to address the upsurge in terror attacks and the required steps to eliminate terrorists in Pir Panjal mountains, forests, and other susceptible areas. The meeting will also review the ongoing developmental works in Jammu and Kashmir, including those under Centrally Sponsored Schemes and the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP).

The Central government has declared ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH)’ as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The government enforces a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, with the Ministry of Home Affairs also declaring the ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’ as the ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA. In 2023, the government declared four organizations as ‘Terrorist Organizations’, six individuals as ‘Terrorist’, and three organizations as ‘Unlawful Association’.

0
India Politics Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

John Abraham Acquires Rs 70.83 Crore Bungalow in Mumbai’s Posh Khar Area

By Rafia Tasleem

KS Eshwarappa Aims to Construct Temples in Kashi, Mathura: A Religious and Political Move

By Rafia Tasleem

Adani Group Stocks Surge; Investor Confidence Bolstered

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Aviation Industry in 2024: A Flight into the Future

By Dil Bar Irshad

Madurai Ushers In New Year with Festive Fervor and Communal Joy ...
@India · 3 mins
Madurai Ushers In New Year with Festive Fervor and Communal Joy ...
heart comment 0
Indian Government Gears Up for PSB Privatization in 2024: A Deep Dive

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Government Gears Up for PSB Privatization in 2024: A Deep Dive
India Greets 2024: A Leap Year of Promise and Progress

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Greets 2024: A Leap Year of Promise and Progress
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Declares Assets Worth 1.64 Crore INR

By Rafia Tasleem

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Declares Assets Worth 1.64 Crore INR
Mahindra & Mahindra’s Tractor Sales Fall Short of Market Expectations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mahindra & Mahindra's Tractor Sales Fall Short of Market Expectations
Latest Headlines
World News
KS Eshwarappa Aims to Construct Temples in Kashi, Mathura: A Religious and Political Move
2 mins
KS Eshwarappa Aims to Construct Temples in Kashi, Mathura: A Religious and Political Move
CNN's Diverse Programming: From Political Town Halls to Cultural Explorations
2 mins
CNN's Diverse Programming: From Political Town Halls to Cultural Explorations
Dean Elgar: A Farewell Test Match to Remember
2 mins
Dean Elgar: A Farewell Test Match to Remember
Ottawa Senators Announce Significant Changes in Management: Staios Appointed as GM
2 mins
Ottawa Senators Announce Significant Changes in Management: Staios Appointed as GM
NYC Demonstration Amplifies Global Concerns Over Gaza Crisis
3 mins
NYC Demonstration Amplifies Global Concerns Over Gaza Crisis
Gaza's Healthcare System on the Verge of Collapse Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 mins
Gaza's Healthcare System on the Verge of Collapse Amid Ongoing Conflict
Indian Government Gears Up for PSB Privatization in 2024: A Deep Dive
3 mins
Indian Government Gears Up for PSB Privatization in 2024: A Deep Dive
India Greets 2024: A Leap Year of Promise and Progress
4 mins
India Greets 2024: A Leap Year of Promise and Progress
Israeli PM Denies 'Genocidal' Allegations Amid Gaza Conflict
4 mins
Israeli PM Denies 'Genocidal' Allegations Amid Gaza Conflict
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
17 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
50 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
1 hour
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
1 hour
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
1 hour
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
1 hour
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
9 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app