Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chair Crucial Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to preside over a pivotal meeting, aimed at evaluating the security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir. The assembly is predicted to delve into recent occurrences and strategize on augmenting security and stability in the region. Renowned security officials and stakeholders are anticipated to participate, providing insights and updates. Jammu and Kashmir have remained a fulcrum of security apprehensions due to its geopolitical significance and a history marred by conflict. The central government continues to actively engage in initiatives aimed at enhancing the conditions in the area. The meeting’s outcomes could potentially sculpt future security policies and measures to be executed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Stepping Up Security

In a bid to quell ‘anti-national activities’ in Jammu and Kashmir, the police have announced a cash reward of up to Rs 12 lakh. The Union Home Minister has also declared the Kashmiri separatist party Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The outfit, accused of disseminating anti-India propaganda and fuelling secessionist activities in J&K, has found itself under intense scrutiny.

Government’s Stance on Terrorism

Reiterating the government’s commitment to zero tolerance against terrorism and the reinforcement of the security mechanism in Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah has chaired a high-level security review meeting. The Home Minister also reviewed varying security-related issues and inaugurated numerous development schemes in Jammu.

Assessing the Situation

A high-level meeting has been convened in New Delhi to review the developmental works and the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, primarily focusing on the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. The assembly intends to address the upsurge in terror attacks and the required steps to eliminate terrorists in Pir Panjal mountains, forests, and other susceptible areas. The meeting will also review the ongoing developmental works in Jammu and Kashmir, including those under Centrally Sponsored Schemes and the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP).

The Central government has declared ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH)’ as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The government enforces a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, with the Ministry of Home Affairs also declaring the ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’ as the ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA. In 2023, the government declared four organizations as ‘Terrorist Organizations’, six individuals as ‘Terrorist’, and three organizations as ‘Unlawful Association’.