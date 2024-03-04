Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives in Aurangabad

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, arrived today at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Airport in Aurangabad amidst tight security measures. Shah’s visit to the city comes after his earlier planned visit on February 15 was canceled for undisclosed reasons. His arrival sparked a flurry of activity in the city as authorities geared up to ensure his safety and manage the accompanying logistics.

No Drone Zone Declared

Authorities wasted no time in implementing stringent security protocols for Shah’s visit. The city police, led by Police Commissioner Manoj Lohiya, declared Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar a no drone zone for Monday and Tuesday, citing security concerns. This move aimed to mitigate potential threats and ensure a secure environment during the high-profile visit.

Prohibitory Orders Issued

On Sunday, Commissioner Lohiya issued prohibitory orders under relevant sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. The orders mandated strict compliance from all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), and officers in charge of police stations within the jurisdiction of the police commissionerate. Violation of these orders could lead to legal repercussions, including charges under IPC Section 188 for disobedience of a lawful order issued by a public servant.

Previous Visit Cancellation Raises Speculation

Shah's previous visit, scheduled for February 15, was abruptly canceled, leaving many speculating about the reasons behind the decision. While official statements regarding the cancellation were not provided, it fueled curiosity among both the public and political circles. However, with his arrival today, the focus has shifted to the purpose and agenda of his visit to Aurangabad.