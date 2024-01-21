Union Calls for Increased Compensation for Canadian Diplomats in the U.S.

In a recent demand that underscores the stark differences between the two neighboring nations, the Professional Association of Foreign Service Officers (PAFSO), the union that stands for Canadian diplomats, has urged Global Affairs Canada to increase the compensation for those stationed in the United States. PAFSO has highlighted the greater exposure to gun violence in the U.S. as compared to Canada, and the challenges diplomats face in accessing the U.S. healthcare system as primary reasons for this call.

The Call for Higher Compensation

PAFSO's demand stems from the view that the current compensation does not adequately reflect the increased risks and inconveniences associated with residing in the United States. The union has cited instances where diplomats have been witnesses to shootings and have experienced delays in accessing medical care. They argue that factors such as these should be recognized through an enhancement in compensation, to address the increased risks and difficulties experienced by diplomats and their families while on assignment in the United States.

Challenges in Staffing U.S. Missions

Furthermore, PAFSO has drawn attention to the challenges in staffing U.S. missions, accentuating the lack of response from Global Affairs Canada. However, the call for increased compensation has been met with differing opinions. Former Canadian diplomat Roy Norton has opposed the idea, stating that the unique nature of postings in the U.S., such as engaging with civil society and business leaders, should be factored into the equation.

The Debate Continues

Additionally, Norton highlighted the potential public backlash and budget constraints that might come with increased compensation. As the debate continues, it is clear that the issue of compensation for Canadian diplomats in the U.S. is more than a matter of numbers—it's about acknowledging the unique challenges and risks associated with living and working in a different cultural and social environment.