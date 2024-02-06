Uniform Civil Code Bill in Uttarakhand: Illuminating India's Political Divide

The proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill in Uttarakhand has ignited a political firestorm across India. With opposition parties contending it undermines the country's pluralistic fabric and ruling party supporters extolling it as a constitutional necessity, the bill has brought to the fore the deep-rooted political divide in the nation.

Polarized Political Reactions

Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, AIMIM, AIUDF, Congress, and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, have lambasted the bill. Accusing the BJP of using the UCC as a diversionary tactic from critical issues such as economic disparity, unemployment, and inflation, they argue the bill's introduction is a calculated move ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat have questioned the timing and selective application of the bill, while TMC MP Dola Sen indicated the electorate will pass the ultimate verdict.

BJP's Constitutional Vision

On the other side of the aisle, BJP leaders and advocates contend that the UCC is integral to national unity and aligns with Article 44 of the Constitution. Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli emphasized that the UCC is not a political ploy but a constitutional vision. They argue that a uniform civil code for all citizens helps foster national unity and social harmony.

Bill Features and Implications

The bill, the first of its kind to be introduced by any state since Independence, proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state. It includes provisions such as a ban on polygamy and child marriage, equal property rights for sons and daughters, and the elimination of the distinction between legitimate and illegitimate children. The bill also encompasses provisions for the legitimacy of children born from live-in relationships and maintenance for deserted women. Interestingly, the tribal community is exempt from the purview of this bill, hinting at the complexity of implementing such a code across diverse cultural practices.

The introduction of the bill aligns with the BJP's ideological agenda and comes just ahead of the national elections. As the debate rages on, the UCC bill in Uttarakhand is poised to be a key issue in the upcoming electoral contest.