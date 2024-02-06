Uniform Civil Code: A Constitutional Vision and Its Implications

In a recent edition of NewsBreak, Vasudha Venugopal, the show host, convened a meeting of minds with Supreme Court advocate Nalin Kohli, discussing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India. Nalin Kohli, a distinguished legal expert and political figure, expressed that the UCC is a constitutional vision, firmly rooted in the Directive Principles of State Policy, specifically in Article 44 of the Indian Constitution.

Uniform Civil Code: A Constitutional Vision

The UCC is designed to provide a cohesive set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens, irrespective of their religious beliefs. The UCC is aimed at ensuring equality and unity among the diverse religious communities in India. Kohli pointed out that the UCC has often been a subject of political debate and controversy, but it is an essential stride towards accomplishing the constitutional goal of securing a secular and integrated legal framework in the country.

The Implications of the UCC

The conversation between Venugopal and Kohli illuminated the intricacies and implications of implementing the UCC, addressing concerns about religious freedom and the potential legal challenges that could arise in the process. The discussion also highlighted the need to address regressive practices, strengthen social security, and provide protection for all communities.

UCC in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government recently tabled the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the state legislative assembly, proposing a common law on marriage, divorce, land property, and inheritance for all citizens, excluding the Scheduled Tribes. The bill has sparked discussions and debates among MPs and political parties, with some expressing concerns about its implications for a diverse country like India.

This move reflects a significant electoral promise made by Chief Minister Dhami during the 2022 assembly elections. It represents one of the BJP's long-standing promises and is expected to be approved this week. However, the Muslim community has expressed strong opposition to the bill, fearing it would encroach on their religious laws and identity.

The discussion on the UCC, its implications, and the polarizing debates it has ignited, are an important part of the ongoing discourse on India's legal and social fabric. As the nation moves forward, the essence of the UCC – equality, unity, and universal applicability of civil laws – remains a crucial element to watch.