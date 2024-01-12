Unidentified Assailants Attack Former Councillor’s Residence in Patiala

Former councillor Seema Sharma’s residence in Patiala, India, was jolted into chaos late Thursday night, as unidentified individuals orchestrated an attack resulting in significant damage. The assailants targeted a vehicle and shattered windowpanes, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Sharma, who recently transitioned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has speculated that the assault, involving six to seven masked and armed men, could be a manifestation of political rivalry.

A Cry for Law and Order

Following the incident, Patiala Member of Parliament, Preneet Kaur, visited the crime scene. She expressed strong criticism for the local authorities, attributing the surge in such violent incidents to a failure in maintaining law and order. Kaur’s critique points towards the growing concern about police negligence, a factor she believes is a significant contributor to this rising tide of violence.

Police Response and Investigation

Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam, reported that his team was alerted about the attack around 8:40 pm. The police swung into action, initiating an investigation into the incident. However, they have not yet confirmed reports of gunfire used during the assault. The attackers remain unidentified, and the case continues to be shrouded in mystery.

FIR Lodged

An FIR has been lodged against the anonymous assailants under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. The charges include trespassing, rioting, criminal intimidation, and causing damage through mischief. As the investigation unfolds, the hope remains that justice will be served and the responsible parties will be brought to light.