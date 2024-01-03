en English
Agriculture

Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST


At a recent Thanksgiving event, T Harish Rao, former minister and BRS leader, brought the Congress party under fire for its unfulfilled pledges to the farmers of Telangana. The political landscape of Telangana is heating up in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, with fresh accusations and counter-accusations being traded.

Unfulfilled Promises

Rao pointed out that Congress had promised a crop loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh, a bonus on paddy, and free electricity up to 200 units, but none of these promises had materialized. The Congress party’s failure to deliver on these pledges is a stark contrast to the BRS government’s commitment to the Rythu Bandhu scheme, even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accusations towards BJP

The BJP has not been spared in Rao’s criticism either. The party’s promise of establishing a tribal university and a railway coach factory in the state has remained a promise, with no action to follow. These unfulfilled commitments have intensified the political tension between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

Unsettled Landscape

Adding to the political volatility, Y.S. Sharmila, founder-president of the YSR Telangana Party, is set to join the Congress party on January 4th, following her dissatisfaction with the leadership of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. TSRTC rental bus owners, meanwhile, have threatened to strike from January 5 if their issues remain unresolved.

The Nizam Sugar Factory in Telangana stands as a symbol of KCR’s unfulfilled promises. In 2014, KCR vowed to revive the factory, only to retract his promise two years later in the Legislative Assembly. The factory’s closure has led to a cascade of problems for sugarcane farmers, including increased paddy cultivation, inflated transport costs, and diminishing soil fertility. The government’s handling of the issue casts a shadow of doubt on its support for the Visakhapatnam steel plant employees from Andhra Pradesh, who are protesting against privatization.

0
Agriculture India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

