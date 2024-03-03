Unfulfilled Promises: BJP Leader Bernard Marak Calls for Action on Non-Functional Blocks in Garo Hills

Amidst growing concerns over the welfare of Garo Hills' residents, BJP leader and Tura MDC Bernard Marak has openly criticized the delay in operationalizing newly created blocks in the region, despite prior announcements made before the elections. In a bold move, Marak addressed a letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, highlighting the urgency for these blocks to become functional to aid the local beneficiaries.

Advertisment

Promise Versus Reality

During his visits to locations such as Adokgre, Siju, Purakhasia, and Batabari, Marak discovered that the blocks, announced with much fanfare before the elections, remained non-functional. This revelation not only undermines the government's commitments but also directly impacts the lives of many families awaiting benefits like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses. The delay has been particularly severe for PMAY (Urban), with beneficiaries waiting beyond acceptable timelines, causing significant distress and desperation among the populace.

Delayed Payments and Pending Work

Advertisment

Marak's letter sheds light on the broader systemic issues plaguing the implementation of government schemes in the region. The tardiness in disbursing PMAY payments has led to a slowdown in construction work, leaving beneficiaries in a lurch. Furthermore, Marak pointed out long-standing issues with the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) payments and material supplies, where deductions by suppliers have resulted in lapses and inefficiencies. The cumulative effect of these delays and mismanagement has not only hampered the material well-being of the citizens but also eroded trust in the government's ability to deliver on its promises.

Call for Immediate Action

In his appeal, Marak did not just criticize; he also called for immediate corrective action to address the grievances of the affected families. The letter emphasized the need for swift clearance of dues to PMAY beneficiaries and job card holders, along with the resolution of pending issues related to old age and widow pensions, farmers' benefits, and the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). By highlighting these concerns, Marak has brought to the forefront the critical gaps in governance and service delivery that need urgent attention.

As this story unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie in translating political promises into tangible outcomes. The situation in Garo Hills reflects a broader issue of accountability and effectiveness within government mechanisms. For the residents awaiting the fulfillment of these long-promised benefits, the resolution cannot come soon enough. The call to action by Bernard Marak underscores the urgent need for transparency, efficiency, and a renewed commitment to the welfare of the community.