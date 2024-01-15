en English
Elections

Unfulfilled Promises and Internal Conflict Threaten Zambian Political Landscape

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:59 pm EST
Unfulfilled Promises and Internal Conflict Threaten Zambian Political Landscape

In a bold political move, Mumbi Phiri has claimed that the United Party for National Development (UPND) would not regain power in 2026, attributing the party’s impending failure to its inability to fulfill key campaign promises. This statement shines a critical light on UPND’s governance and casts a shadow of doubt on its future electoral prospects.

Unfulfilled Promises and False Hope

The article takes President Hakainde Hichilema to task for failing to deliver on his campaign assurances. These include reducing fuel and mealie meal prices, resolving the issues at Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines, repealing the Cyber Security Act, and fighting corruption. Accusing the President of bluffing and failing to live up to his word, the commentary calls for serious leadership in 2024.

Phiri’s statement encapsulates a sentiment of disappointment, suggesting that the UPND gave citizens false hope. The implication is that this could serve as a valuable lesson to voters, demonstrating the harsh realities of political leadership and the potential pitfalls of lofty campaign promises.

MMD’s Internal Conflict

In a related development, the MMD officials in Northern Province have rejected the decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to appoint former president Rupiah Banda as their presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential by-election. The party in the area has stated that it will not recognize Mr. Banda’s candidature, citing that his comeback was orchestrated against the party constitution.

However, the opposition Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) in North Western province has declared its support for the candidature of former president Rupiah Banda in the forthcoming presidential by-election. The MMD National Executive Committee (NEC) had earlier suspended party president Nevers Mumba for alleged gross misconduct and appointed former President Rupiah Banda as its presidential candidate for the January 20 by-election.

A Future in Balance

The bold statement from Mumbi Phiri, coupled with the internal strife within MMD, paints a picture of a political landscape in flux, with the future of these key players hanging in the balance. The failure of UPND to deliver on its campaign promises, along with the controversy surrounding MMD’s candidate selection, may indeed spell a significant shift in Zambia’s political terrain ahead of the 2026 elections.

Elections Politics Zambia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

