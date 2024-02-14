Unfulfilled Promises and Alleged Malpractices: Jairam Thakur Criticizes Himachal's Congress Government

Unfulfilled Promises and Alleged Malpractices: Jairam Thakur's Scathing Critique of Himachal's Congress Government

A Government Mired in Unfulfilled Promises

Jairam Thakur, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and current Leader of the Opposition, has launched a scathing attack on the incumbent Congress government led by Sukhvinder Sukhu. Thakur's primary grievance revolves around the government's failure to deliver on promises made during the last assembly polls.

Among these broken pledges are the creation of one lakh jobs for the state's youth, the restoration of the old pension scheme, and the provision of free electricity and milk to farmers. Thakur pointed to issues such as reduced pensions, delayed salaries for employees, and the non-declaration of job results as evidence of the government's inability to deliver.

Alleged Malpractices in Disaster Relief Allocation

In addition to these unfulfilled promises, Thakur also accused the Congress government of engaging in malpractices in the allocation of relief funds to disaster-affected people. He alleged that full relief amounts were provided to Congress supporters with partially damaged houses, while those whose houses were completely destroyed received significantly less compensation.

Thakur vowed to raise this issue forcefully in the Assembly and demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter. The Congress government, in response, accused Thakur of forgetting his own government's financial mismanagement, including taking loans of ₹75,000 crore and failing to pay state government employees the benefits of the sixth pay commission.

A State in Disarray

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, Thakur stated that every system in Himachal is in disarray. He promised to strongly raise the voice of protesting JOA-IT candidates in the Legislative Assembly and emphasized that the opposition in Himachal would continue to expose every move and falsehood of the government.

Thakur's critique comes as people across the state are reportedly protesting against the government, with the situation having worsened in just one year, according to the former CM. As the political landscape of Himachal continues to shift, the unfulfilled promises and alleged malpractices of the Congress government are sure to be a focal point of contention.

