Unfulfilled Promises and a Quest for Justice: The Story of the Hoque Family

In the serene landscapes of Rajabala, West Garo Hills, a story of unfulfilled promises and quests for justice unfolds. Aminul Hoque, a local resident, has taken a bold step by writing to the Director of Health Services in Shillong, seeking compensation that was promised but never delivered. This saga began in 2005 when Hoque's father, Haji Kollimudin, along with Abdus Samad Sarkar, generously donated 15 bighas of their land for the noble cause of constructing the Namabila (Kasiabari) Primary Health Centre (PHC). The assurance was clear - two government jobs for their family in return for their significant contribution. Fast forward to the present day, and the promise remains a distant dream.

A Promise Yet To Be Fulfilled

The act of donating land for the construction of the Namabila PHC was driven by a desire to contribute to the community's well-being. The land, once owned by Kollimudin and Sarkar, was envisioned to become a beacon of health and hope for the local populace. In exchange, the government's assurance of providing two jobs, one each of Grade III and Grade IV, to the donors' family seemed like a fair compensation. However, as years passed, the promised jobs turned into a mirage. Aminul Hoque, the son of Kollimudin, has now stepped forward to remind the authorities of their commitment. His plea underscores not just a personal quest for justice but also highlights the broader implications of broken promises on public trust and governmental accountability.

Seeking Justice

Hoque's letter to the Director of Health Services is more than a mere formal request; it is a son's fight for his family's rights and dignity. The family's patience and hope have been tested over the years as they waited for the government to honor its word. The donated land, which could have been a source of income or security for the family, now hosts the PHC - a testament to their sacrifice and contribution to society. Hoque's quest is not just for the two government jobs but for the recognition of his family's selfless act and a call for the government to uphold its promises. The situation raises questions about the mechanisms of accountability and the processes in place to ensure that such commitments are honored, shining a light on the need for transparency and justice in public dealings.

A Community's Concern

The story of the Hoque family resonates far beyond the boundaries of Rajabala. It serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of trust between the community and the government. When promises, especially those made in exchange for generous donations like land, are not fulfilled, it not only affects the immediate parties involved but can also erode public trust in governmental institutions. The community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that not only provides the Hoque family with the promised compensation but also reinforces the belief in a government that stands by its word. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how similar situations are handled in the future, making it a matter of interest and concern for many.

In conclusion, the enduring saga of the Hoque family in Rajabala is a narrative that intertwines generosity, broken promises, and a quest for justice. It highlights the need for governmental accountability and the fulfillment of commitments made to citizens. As Aminul Hoque awaits a response to his letter, the community stands in solidarity, hoping for a resolution that restores faith in the system. The story is a powerful reminder of the impact of unfulfilled promises on individuals and communities, and the importance of upholding trust and integrity in public dealings.