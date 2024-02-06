Unfulfilled Promises: A Year After the Turkey Earthquakes

February 2023 saw one of the most devastating earthquakes in Turkey's history, leaving in its wake a bleak landscape of destruction and a population grappling with loss. As the dust settled, political parties jumped into a fervent 'promises contest' ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections in May 2023. Both the reigning government led by President Erdoğan and the opposition alliance helmed by the Republican People's Party (CHP) pledged numerous aids to the earthquake victims. These ranged from financial assistance for rebuilding homes to loans for making houses earthquake-resistant, with a particular focus on Istanbul, where another major earthquake is anticipated. Yet, a year later, many of these promises remain mere words, their fulfillment a distant reality.

The Discrepancy Between Promises and Reality

A report by the Chamber of Urban Planners in Hatay province starkly highlighted the chasm between the number of houses needed for earthquake victims and the number tendered by the government. The destruction of 518,000 homes in 11 provinces and damage to a further 128,778 has left victims in a state of limbo, their lives disrupted and future uncertain. With construction of new housing lagging and financial aid not materializing, the government's reconstruction and aid efforts have drawn criticism for their lack of speed and effectiveness.

Accountability: A Contested Issue

Meanwhile, the issue of accountability for the destruction remains a contentious topic. Despite prior warnings from scientists and experts about the earthquake risks and the need for urban transformation, no significant actions have been taken against those responsible. The arrests of Turkish contractors following the earthquake are seen as a token gesture by the Erdoğan government to quell public anger rather than a genuine attempt to hold accountable those at fault. Politicians from both the government and opposition parties have avoided taking responsibility for the failure to take preventive measures. Even the mayors in the affected regions, whose roles have been questioned, have been re-nominated for their positions.

Social and Political Implications

As the country marks a year since the twin earthquakes, the unfulfilled promises and lack of accountability continue to cast a long shadow on the political landscape. Protests against President Erdogan's government are ongoing, with the public expressing their anger and frustration at the slow progress in providing new homes for the affected individuals. Additionally, the 'construction peace' legislation by President Erdogan, which seemingly legalizes construction botches in earthquake-prone areas, has further fueled public discontent. The upcoming local elections will undoubtedly be a litmus test for the politicians, with the earthquake aftermath playing a crucial role in shaping the electoral outcome.