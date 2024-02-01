Candidates Withdraw, Unite Behind APC's Jesse Tanko for Kaduna By-Election

In an unforeseen turn of events, four key contenders for the Chikun Constituency seat in Nigeria's Kaduna State House of Assembly have officially withdrawn from the race. In a move that underscores a rare manifestation of political collaboration, they have thrown their support behind Jesse Tanko, the candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The quartet comprises Zipporah Bijeh of the Accord Party, David Sunday of the Zenith Labour Party, Idris Inuwa of the Social Democratic Party, and David Batholomew of the All Progressives Grand Alliance. Stepping down in favor of Tanko, they have banded together in a bid to promote collective progress and efficient governance. Their decision serves as a testament to the transformative potential of collaborative politics in the service of community development.
Championing Effective Governance
Idris Inuwa, speaking on behalf of the group during a press briefing in Kaduna, illuminated their collective decision. He emphasized the outstanding leadership demonstrated by the state governor, Uba Sani. The group expressed a shared belief that aligning with the ruling party would expedite the realization and implementation of beneficial projects for their constituency. This move echoes their conviction that Tanko, as the APC candidate, would be most effective in securing development and ensuring their constituents reap the fruits of democracy.
The endorsement comes ahead of the by-election scheduled for the coming Saturday. It is a move that has not only redefined the political landscape of the Chikun Constituency but also established a new narrative of political collaboration for the greater good.