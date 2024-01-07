en English
Guyana

Unfinished Business: The National Assembly Committees’ Delays and Controversies of 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
The year 2023 drew to a close with various National Assembly committees grappling with delays in completing their assignments. This has raised concerns about the impact on the legislative agenda and overall governance, leading to a mounting pressure to swiftly resolve these delays.

The Committee on Appointments and Its Impending Tasks

Among the committees, the Committee on Appointments holds a key role in nominating members to constitutional bodies including the Ethnic Relations Commission and the Rights of the Child Commission. In April 2023, this committee held its 19th meeting, where it finalized consultation arrangements for the Rights of the Child Commission appointments. On May 8th, 2023, the committee briefed representatives from youth and women’s organizations, professional bodies, and the private sector about the selection guidelines.

Controversy Surrounding the Selection Process

However, this process has not been without controversies. Allegations have surfaced about the Chairperson, Ms. Gail Teixeira, potentially attempting to manipulate the youth nominee selection process. Yet, the coordinator for the youth cluster, Mr. Clayon Halley, held fast to the agreed guidelines and completed the selection. Despite the details of the nominees having been submitted to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Ms. Teixeira has yet to convene a subsequent meeting to finalize these appointments, causing unnecessary delays without any given explanation.

Criticisms Towards the PPP/C Government

Moreover, the PPP/C government has come under fire for several unfulfilled promises, including the establishment of the Constitutional Reform Commission, despite a budget allocation for this purpose. The infrequent convening of the National Assembly has been seen as inadequate to address the country’s needs. Critics argue that the government is making decisions within their political party, bypassing the constitutionally mandated processes. There is a growing call for transparency and accountability in 2024 to address these grievances.

Guyana Politics
Guyana

