Unexpected Twist: Adam Niemerg Disqualified from March 19 Primary Ballot

In an unanticipated turn of events, State Representative Adam Niemerg, a Republican from Dieterich, has been disqualified from the upcoming March 19 primary ballot. The decision was made by the Illinois State Board of Elections, citing improper notarization of Niemerg's statement of candidacy as the reason for his disqualification.

Unanimous Decision to Disqualify Niemerg

The Board reached a unanimous agreement to remove Niemerg's name from the candidate list, following the recommendation from hearing officer David Herman. The core issue was the absence of a printed name, signature, and stamp from a notary public on Niemerg's document.

In his defense, Niemerg testified that his signature was made in the presence of a notary. His lawyer argued that the failure of the notary should not affect Niemerg's candidacy. However, this argument failed to sway the Board.

Impact on the 102nd House District

The disqualification of Niemerg, the sole candidate filed in the 102nd House District, leaves the primary ballot devoid of listed candidates. Despite this setback, Niemerg still has options to continue his campaign. He could challenge the Board's decision in court or choose to run as a write-in candidate.

If the primary ballot remains vacant, the Republican Party holds the right to appoint a candidate for the general election.

Other Candidates Remain on the Ballot

While Niemerg's candidacy has been put on hold, other candidates have maintained their spots on the primary ballot. Despite facing challenges to their candidacies, both Rep. Blaine Wilhour and Mike Kirkton have retained their positions. In a related development, the hearing regarding former President Donald Trump's candidacy under the 14th Amendment insurrectionist clause is set to take place on January 30.

This unexpected development marks a significant bump in Niemerg's bid for a third term in the House, throwing a wrench into the electoral process and leaving the 102nd House District voters in a state of uncertainty.