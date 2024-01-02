en English
Local News

Unexpected Resignation of Deltona Commissioner Anita Bradford: City Seeks Replacement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:00 pm EST
In a sudden turn of events, Commissioner Anita Bradford of Deltona, Florida, representing District 2, announced her immediate resignation. Bradford, serving her second term, stated personal reasons for her departure in a communique to the city officials. The unexpected exit of Bradford has left a void in the city commission, who now shoulder the responsibility of selecting a successor to serve the remainder of her term, which ends in November 2024.

Finding a Suitable Successor

The circumstances following Bradford’s resignation present both a challenge and an opportunity for the city commission. The task at hand is to find a suitable candidate capable of efficiently carrying out the duties of the role for the remaining term. The eligibility criteria stipulate that interested candidates should have been residents of District 2 for a minimum of six months and should continue to reside within the district for the duration of the term.

Application Process and Deadlines

The city commission has set a deadline of January 29 to decide on a successor. Meanwhile, applications are currently being accepted from prospective candidates who are encouraged to submit either a resume or a letter of interest to the city clerk’s office. The deadline for these submissions is noon on January 22. Detailed information regarding the application process, as well as district boundaries, are readily available on the official website of the City of Deltona.

Implications for the City and District 2

The resignation of Commissioner Bradford and the subsequent selection process for her replacement will undeniably have significant implications for both the city of Deltona and District 2. The new appointee will need to step into Bradford’s shoes, taking on her responsibilities and ongoing projects, while also bringing their own vision to the role. The city commission’s choice will shape the trajectory of District 2’s future until the end of the term in November 2024.

Local News
