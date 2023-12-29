en English
Unearthed Comments Highlight Biden’s Doubts About Carter’s 1980 Re-Election

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:59 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:01 am EST
In a revealing look back at the 1980 American Presidential race, recent reports have unearthed comments from President Joe Biden expressing early doubts about then-incumbent President Jimmy Carter’s odds of securing a second term.

At the time, Biden, who initially endorsed Carter, told the Wilmington Evening Journal, ‘Carter is politically in trouble.’ He further questioned whether Carter was the ideal candidate to keep the White House under Democratic control.

Biden’s Reluctance and Eventual Support

Despite his initial reservations, Biden chose to stand by Carter, actively campaigning for him during the tumultuous 1980 election.

However, records indicate that he continued to harbor private concerns about Carter’s viability as a candidate. Biden’s stance in the past has come under the spotlight due to the distinct parallels that are being drawn between his current presidency and Carter’s tenure.

Parallels Between Biden and Carter Presidencies

Both administrations faced significant challenges, including soaring inflation rates, legislative hurdles, and perceived disconnect with the voting public.

These issues have stoked fears of a single-term presidency, a fate Carter ultimately met. Notably, Biden’s approval ratings have plummeted lower than Carter’s during his presidency, with recent polls indicating a dismal 39% approval rate.

Democratic Party’s Uncertainty

The eroding confidence in Biden’s leadership has led to reluctance among some Democrats to endorse him for the 2024 election. Calls for fresh leadership have echoed across the party lines, with Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips even launching a presidential campaign against him.

The historical comparison between Biden and Carter is seen as significant, not just in the context of Democratic Party politics, but also in the broader framework of the upcoming presidential election.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

