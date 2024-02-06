UNDP Launches Initiatives for Socio-Economic Recovery in Earthquake-Hit Southern Turkey

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a set of initiatives to bolster the socio-economic recovery of Turkey's southern region, precisely a year after it was struck by twin earthquakes. The quakes impacted 11 provinces, bringing about significant loss of life and displacement of millions. The UNDP's initiatives underscore a commitment to long-term recovery, but also highlight the importance of addressing immediate needs of the affected communities.

UNDP's Initiatives for Recovery

These initiatives span a broad spectrum, ranging from re-establishment of care services for vulnerable groups, revival of livelihoods and businesses, improvement in municipal waste and earthquake debris management, and protection and restoration of endangered cultural heritage. A key component of this strategy is a women's entrepreneurship center in Kahramanmaras, aimed at equipping women with resources and support for entrepreneurial ventures. The UNDP has also set up a regional center for prostheses and other assistive devices for people with disabilities in Malatya, underlining its commitment to addressing specific needs of individuals with disabilities.

Economic Revitalization and Essential Care Services

On the economic front, a Swedish-funded program is providing earthquake recovery grants to small businesses across the affected provinces, aiding in the revival of local businesses and wider economic recovery. Vocational training for over 1,200 earthquake survivors is also being offered, equipping them with skills in high-demand sectors. In response to the disruption of care services for the elderly and people with disabilities, the UNDP has collaborated with the UK fund to establish "accessible community centers" in partnership with municipalities.

Infrastructure Development and Cultural Heritage Preservation

The UNDP's initiatives go beyond just livelihood and care services. They also encompass infrastructure and facilities development, including the establishment of a center for the production of orthopedic and prosthetic devices in Malatya, expansion of regional centers for wheelchair and other assistive device repair, and the rebuilding of elementary schools with a focus on inclusive education for children with disabilities. Parallelly, an earnest attempt is being made to protect endangered cultural heritage in the region, with support provided for the documentation of damaged cultural heritage assets and a global crowdfunding campaign titled "Save the Legacy" launched to secure funding for restoration.