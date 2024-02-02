Understanding UK Immigration Application Refusals: A Deep Dive into Part 9 of the Immigration Rules

The underpinning of the UK's immigration system, Part 9 of the Immigration Rules, delineates the grounds on which immigration applications can be refused. The gamut of reasons spans from directives by the Secretary of State, existing exclusion or deportation orders, false representation in application, participation in a sham marriage or civil partnership, to exclusion from asylum or humanitarian protection. However, Part 9 does not encompass all types of applications, and individuals are advised to verify the applicability beforehand.

Mandatory and Discretionary Refusals

Mandatory refusal is necessitated in scenarios where the applicant is ordered to be excluded from the UK personally by the Secretary of State, is under an exclusion or deportation order, or if the application is marred by deception. A finding of deception in the application could invite a 10-year re-entry ban. Discretionary refusal, on the other hand, may be the course of action if false documents are presented by a third party, or if the applicant omits any pertinent information.

Scrutiny of Sham Marriages

Defined under the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999, sham marriages or civil partnerships are subject to thorough investigation. If the relationship is adjudged to be non-genuine and an attempt to circumvent immigration controls, the application stands the risk of refusal.

Exclusion from Protection

Applications can be refused on the grounds of suitability if the applicant is excluded from protection. This could be a consequence of previous fraudulent protection claims or serious criminal convictions. These refusals can also overlap with other grounds such as criminality or non-conducive grounds.

An illustrative case in this context is the recent rejection of the Home Office's appeal by the Court of Appeal, in a case involving denial of entry to the UK for the family member of an EEA national on 'public policy grounds'. Despite being convicted in the United States for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and serving almost 26 years in prison, Mr. Okafor was granted entry clearance under the EU Settlement Scheme. The Court of Appeal refused to accept the Home Secretary's argument that Mr. Okafor's recent use of deception in immigration applications could bring him within the scope of the Bouchereau exception.

While the intricate mechanisms of Part 9 of the Immigration Rules guide the refusals, the case of Mr. Okafor underscores the importance of a well-prepared case and the potential difference it can make to the outcome.