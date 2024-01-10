Understanding Cuba’s Economic Measures: A Call from the President

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has embarked on a mission of transparency, encouraging Cubans to stay informed about new economic reforms through media updates provided by government officials. The aim of these unprecedented measures is to counteract the distortions in the economy and the debilitating effects of the U.S. embargo, which Díaz-Canel condemns as ‘genocidal.’

Addressing Economic Distortions

While acknowledging that the Cuban economy cannot cater to every individual’s needs, Díaz-Canel underscored that the socialist system’s goal is to benefit the majority. The recent government policies are designed to rectify these distortions and break the economic stranglehold. The measures include a staggering 500 percent increase in fuel prices, a 25 percent increase in electricity prices, and potential changes to the dollar exchange rate. The Cuban government expects these measures to affect the entire society and is urging the public to understand their necessity amid the US blockade.

A Move Towards Financial Sustainability

Notably, Eduardo Rodríguez, the Minister of Transportation, has announced new transportation tariffs, including updates for interprovincial and urban services across various modes of travel. Although ticket costs for some services are set to rise, Rodriguez assured that more than 70% of passengers would continue paying current fares, with price adjustments being made for financial sustainability.

Government Transparency Amid Changes

Alejandro Gil, the head of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, along with Vladimir Regueiro, the head of the Ministry of Finance and Prices, have joined the efforts to keep the public informed. They have been elucidating the extent and objectives of the government’s economic adjustments on the television program Mesa Redonda. The intention is to ensure that the Cuban public understands the reasons behind the hard-hitting economic measures and the path to financial recovery envisaged by the government.

In the face of severe economic crisis and tightening US sanctions, the Cuban government is taking bold steps to reduce the deficit and revive the economy. These measures, while burdensome to some, are deemed necessary to navigate the economic hardship and lead the nation towards a brighter future.