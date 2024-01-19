Undercover FBI Agent Suspected in January 6 Pipe Bomb Case

Emerging evidence has added a new twist to the investigation surrounding the pipe bombs discovered during the tumultuous events of January 6. The suspect, initially shrouded in mystery, may not have been a rogue element but an undercover FBI agent, as reported by Harrison Smith of The American Journal and disseminated by Infowars.com.

Advertisment

The intrigue deepens with claims that the pipe bomb found near the RNC and DNC headquarters bears a striking resemblance to those used in FBI training exercises. This revelation, if substantiated, could lead to a seismic shift in the narrative surrounding the January 6 incident, casting a new light on the role of government operatives.

Unusual Behavior in Footage

Adding fuel to the fire, Darren Beattie of Revolver News has shared an extensive thread analyzing the footage related to the pipe bomb discovery.

Advertisment

The video, according to Beattie, shows unusual behavior by law enforcement officials during the incident, raising more questions than answers. The nonchalant demeanor of the law enforcement and Secret Service agents captured in the footage is perplexing, to say the least.

Questions Over Surveillance Quality and Bomb Alert

Critics have also cast a skeptical eye on the poor quality of the surveillance video. Given the high-security location of the incident, the grainy and unclear video quality seems incongruous.

Further scrutiny is directed towards the unidentified individual who alerted law enforcement to the bomb's presence. This detail, combined with the suspect's alleged FBI connection, has led to rampant speculation.