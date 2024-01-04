Under-trials Surge in Indian Prisons: Study Reveals Alarming Trend

A recent report from Mumbai-based data portal, Prison Watch, has unveiled a sharp increase in the proportion of under-trials in Indian prisons, with a spotlight on the region of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Over the past decade, the overall percentage of under-trials in Indian prisons has soared from 66% in 2012 to 76% in 2022. Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has experienced an even more striking hike, with under-trials accounting for 86% of the prison population.

Indiscriminate Arrests and Legal Hurdles

The report attributes this escalating trend to a multitude of factors. Frequent and often indiscriminate arrests by Indian police feature prominently among these, along with challenges in securing legal support and meeting bail prerequisites. The brunt of this situation is borne disproportionately by individuals from underprivileged backgrounds.

The Role of Caste-Based Prejudices

A large majority of these under-trials hail from marginalized caste groups such as the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC). Caste-based prejudices and targeted policing serve to exacerbate the issue, according to the report.

The COVID-19 Effect

The most significant yearly increase was noted during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when the undertrial population surged from 69% to 76%. The recent Tihar Jail Break attempt by two under-trial prisoners has further spotlighted the issue.

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and 11 states, including Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging caste-based discrimination in prisons. The plea calls for the repeal of offending provisions in state prison manuals, which allegedly encourage caste-based discrimination.

As India grapples with the complexities of its legal system and societal prejudices, the state of its prison population lies in the balance. The future of these under-trials, and by extension, the integrity of the Indian justice system, will depend largely on the actions taken in response to these revelations.