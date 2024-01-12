en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance

The international stage is set for a stark reminder of the significance of freedom of navigation, with amendments to two reports scheduled for voting next week. These amendments bear a critical message about the emerging axis of Russia, China, and Iran. This tripartite alliance is reportedly exploiting international organizations, particularly United Nations bodies, to undermine international law and manipulate these institutions for their own interests. These maneuvers are increasingly at odds with the principles of the UN Charter and the rules-based global order. The amendments seek to shed light on these issues and galvanize the response of the voting bodies to counter these developments.

The China-Philippines Dispute and Europe’s Stand

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has recently voiced Europe’s concern over China’s ‘risky maneuvers’ against Philippine ships in the South China Sea. Baerbock pledged Europe’s support for the Philippines in its diplomatic tussle with Beijing, promising bolstered backing for the Philippine Coast Guard. The Foreign Minister underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and international law in the disputed region, offering tangible training programs to the Philippine Coast Guard to address China’s alleged maritime harassment.

International Reaction to Strikes on Yemen

Meanwhile, the United States and Britain have launched strikes on Yemen, targeting the Iran-backed Houthi militia, which has been threatening international shipping in the Red Sea. This action has elicited responses from various international actors, including Russia, Iran, Hezbollah, and Saudi Arabia. U.S. Representatives have voiced support for the strikes, while others have called for diplomatic efforts and Congressional authorization.

Concerns Over Freedom of Navigation

Minister Baerbock’s visit to the Philippines and her public statements reflect Europe’s concerns about rising tensions in the South China Sea. China’s assertive tactics in the area have been viewed as a violation of the rights of Asian coastal states and a threat to freedom of navigation. Baerbock emphasized the need for peaceful resolution of territorial disputes and offered Germany’s assistance to de-escalate tensions. The Minister’s visit to the Coast Guard headquarters in Manila and the donation of surveillance drones to the Philippines underscored Germany’s commitment to defending these principles.

The Role of the IMO

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez expressed support for the UN Security Council’s resolution affirming the exercise of navigational rights and freedom by merchant vessels. He stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of seafarers, freedom of navigation, and stability of supply chains. Dominguez also called for caution and restraint to prevent further escalation of the situation in the Red Sea and the broader region, reiterating strong support for the immediate release of the Galaxy Leader and its crew.

0
International Relations Politics
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
1 min ago
UN Security Council's Crucial Evaluation of Peace Agreement in Colombia
Stepping onto the soil of Colombia, the representatives of the 15 member states of the UN Security Council stand prepared to evaluate the ongoing implementation of the peace agreement. A nation with a history steeped in internal conflict and unrest, Colombia’s journey towards a lasting peace is a matter of international interest and concern. The
UN Security Council's Crucial Evaluation of Peace Agreement in Colombia
Speke Resort Convention Centre Gears Up for Two Major International Summits
5 mins ago
Speke Resort Convention Centre Gears Up for Two Major International Summits
Uganda Gears Up for 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit: Officials Inspect Venue Preparations
6 mins ago
Uganda Gears Up for 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit: Officials Inspect Venue Preparations
US-UK Airstrikes Target Al Hudaydah: An Escalation in Yemen's Ongoing Conflict
1 min ago
US-UK Airstrikes Target Al Hudaydah: An Escalation in Yemen's Ongoing Conflict
Uganda's Moment on the Global Stage: Hosting the G77 plus China Summit and NAM Summit 2024
2 mins ago
Uganda's Moment on the Global Stage: Hosting the G77 plus China Summit and NAM Summit 2024
Lopez Obrador Expresses Solidarity with Ecuador, Condemns Violence in Daily Press Conference
4 mins ago
Lopez Obrador Expresses Solidarity with Ecuador, Condemns Violence in Daily Press Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
14 seconds
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
16 seconds
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
18 seconds
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
1 min
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
2 mins
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
Karnataka's Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations
2 mins
Karnataka's Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Erdogan Warns Israel Against Espionage Activities on Turkish Soil
2 mins
Erdogan Warns Israel Against Espionage Activities on Turkish Soil
PM Narendra Modi's Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns
3 mins
PM Narendra Modi's Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
9 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app