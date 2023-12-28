en English
Uncertainty Looms over Formula E Race in Hyderabad Amid Political Change

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:58 am EST
Uncertainty Looms over Formula E Race in Hyderabad Amid Political Change

The future of the Formula E race in Hyderabad, India, set for February 10, 2024, is entrenched in uncertainty due to recent upheavals in the Telangana government. Initially dropped from the provisional calendar, the event was reinstated in the final calendar. However, a shift in government has instilled doubt about the race’s continuity in this location.

Awaiting Clarification

The uncertainty is a consequence of recent communications from the newly formed Telangana government. This development has prodded the organizers of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to seek ‘urgent clarification’ regarding their existing contract with the Telangana government and its possible impact on the race in Hyderabad. Formula E has conveyed worries that the race might not proceed as planned due to the contents of the communication.

Previous Success, Future Questions

The inaugural Formula E race in India, held in Hyderabad in February the previous year, was a significant endeavour led by KT Rama Rao, the then IT Minister. The change in government, however, has now put the feasibility of the race under the scanner, with ongoing discussions between Formula E’s senior executives and the new leadership of the Telangana government.

Concerns and Implications

The doubts hanging over the race have raised alarm, considering several parties have made substantial commercial investments for the 2024 race. The Hyderabad Street Circuit along the edge of Hussain Sagar Lake, despite previous operational and infrastructure issues, successfully hosted the 2023 race, injecting nearly $84 million in positive economic impact into the region. The potential cancellation of the 2024 race would have repercussions not only for the motorsport community but also carry economic implications for the region.

The unfolding situation in Hyderabad underscores the intricate interplay of sports, politics, and economics. It also brings to light broader questions about the stability and sustainability of hosting international sporting events amid political transitions and shifting government priorities. The impending discussions between Formula E and the Telangana government will likely decide the fate of the race, with the motorsport community and the region’s economy hanging in the balance. Furthermore, it highlights the challenges and opportunities associated with promoting sustainable and eco-friendly forms of motorsport, as Formula E continues to expand its global footprint.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

