UNC Students Rally to Reverse Low Voter Turnout in Student Government Elections

In a landscape of political activism and fervent opinion-sharing, an unusual apathy has taken root at the University of North Carolina (UNC).

Over 85 percent of students abstained from voting in the previous year's student government elections, leaving a paltry 15 percent to shape decisions about administration, funding, parking, and external appointments. As the UNC Board of Elections gears up for the 2024 student body president election on February 14th, the clock ticks on a concerted effort to reverse this trend.

A Call for Radical Love and Community Care

Laura Saavedra Forero, a candidate for the student body presidency, has built her campaign on four cornerstones: radical love, community care, collective healing, and accessibility. Recognizing the disconnect between students and their government, she urges her peers to seize the opportunity to bring about change. "This election is a chance to prove that we, as students, are invested in our representation and governance," she asserts.

Jaleah Taylor, the other certified candidate for the position, echoes Forero's sentiments, emphasizing the need for students to recognize the potential of their student government. "Our voices matter, and it's time for us to make a difference," Taylor says. "We need to engage in the democratic process that directly impacts our lives on campus."

Unlocking Potential Through Informed Decisions

The UNC Board of Elections is determined to help students make informed decisions in the upcoming elections. To this end, they have released a Voter's Guide that provides short summaries of each candidate's platform, as well as hosting debates and informational events. The acting chair of the Board of Elections underscores the importance of these resources, stating that "students have the opportunity to be informed not only about the candidates but also about the issues that matter most to them."

Despite the low voter turnout in the past, the Board remains optimistic about the future. "We've seen a surge of interest in this year's election, and we believe that students are beginning to understand the potential impact of their participation," the chair explains.

A Path to Collective Healing and Accessibility

Forero's campaign platform emphasizes the need for collective healing and accessibility in the UNC community. She believes that student government can play a crucial role in fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment on campus. "Our student government needs to be a space where all students feel heard, valued, and represented," she says.

Taylor agrees, stressing the importance of accessibility in all aspects of student life. "From academic resources to mental health services, we need to ensure that every student has the support they need to succeed," she adds.

As the UNC community prepares to head to the polls on February 14th, the candidates and the Board of Elections are hopeful that this year's elections will mark a turning point in student engagement. With renewed efforts to inform and involve students, the goal of reversing the trend of low participation seems within reach.

The message is clear: students have the power to shape their own governance and, in doing so, create a campus that truly reflects their values and needs. In the words of Laura Saavedra Forero, "This is our chance to show that we care about our community and that we are willing to take the necessary steps to make it better."