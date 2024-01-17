Unauthorized Logo Use Stirs Controversy in Brad Wilson's U.S. Senate Campaign

In a turn of unexpected events, the campaign of the Republican candidate Brad Wilson, a U.S. Senate hopeful, found itself in murky waters. The issue arose when Wilson's campaign started circulating a flyer that incorrectly included the logo of the non-partisan Utah League of Cities and Towns (ULCT). The flyer suggested that ULCT, a government organization funded by taxpayers, was co-hosting a special event with Wilson and former Utah Jazz player Byron Russell in Salt Lake City.

ULCT's Stand on the Matter

The ULCT, by its nature, does not endorse candidates or participate in political campaigns. Its Executive Director, Cameron Diehl, confirmed that the use of their logo on the flyer was unauthorized and illegal. Diehl promptly reached out to Wilson's campaign after noticing the transgression. The flyer, according to Diehl, implied an association with ULCT's "Local Officials Day at the Legislature," a separate event that draws local officials from all over the state.

Wilson's Campaign Response

In response to the controversy, Wilson's campaign manager, Caleb Worthen, attributed the inclusion of the ULCT logo to a clerical error. He acknowledged the mistake and assured that the issue had been corrected. The campaign had earlier reached out to ULCT with a request to use their email list to promote a campaign event but was refused. The insertion of ULCT’s logo on Wilson’s campaign materials seems to be an attempt to leverage the organization’s annual event.

Brad Wilson's Political Journey

Brad Wilson, who has served as the Utah House Speaker for five years, resigned from his position to focus on his Senate campaign. He is one of 11 Republicans and 16 total candidates vying to replace retiring Senator Mitt Romney. While this hiccup might be a minor setback, it remains to be seen how it will impact Wilson's campaign in the long run.