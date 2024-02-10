Unaccounted Donations: Questions Surround Conservative Influencer's Campaign for Black-Owned Businesses

In the wake of George Floyd's murder and the ensuing riots, conservative influencer CJ Pearson raised nearly $200,000 through a GoFundMe campaign aimed at supporting Black-owned businesses affected by the unrest. However, as Pearson now runs for Georgia state legislature, questions persist about the handling of those donations, with the majority of the funds remaining undistributed.

A Promising Partnership Unravels

Initially, Pearson claimed to have partnered with the Georgia Association of Minority Entrepreneurs (GAME), a nonprofit, to distribute the funds. However, it was later discovered that GAME is a c(6) organization, which serves commercial purposes, rather than a charitable c(3). This discrepancy cast doubt on the intended use of the donations and the legitimacy of the partnership.

The Unaccounted Funds

According to federal tax filings, GAME distributed only $47,000 between 2021 and 2022. In 2023, no grants were given. The recipients of these funds remain unknown, and the organization spent $40,000 on marketing and PR during this period. With only $56,000 reportedly distributed in grants, over $146,000 of the donations raised by Pearson remains unaccounted for.

Silence Amidst Scrutiny

Despite sitting on the board of directors of the nonprofit responsible for distributing the funds, Pearson has yet to comment on the matter. As he campaigns for a seat in the Georgia state legislature, the public is left questioning the fate of the donations intended to help Black-owned businesses rebuild in the aftermath of the riots.

