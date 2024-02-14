UN Warns of Catastrophic Consequences if Israeli Assault on Rafah Continues

The UN Humanitarian Chief, Martin Griffiths, has issued a stark warning that an Israeli assault on Rafah, Gaza, could lead to catastrophic consequences for over a million people. With civilians lacking access to essential supplies such as food, medicine, and safe shelter, the situation in the besieged enclave has reached a critical point.

A Potential Humanitarian Crisis

Griffiths highlighted the challenges faced by humanitarian workers in Gaza, including attacks and killings. Despite ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, international pressure is mounting to avoid an Israeli invasion of Rafah. The escalation of violence in the region has resulted in numerous casualties, with thousands of Palestinians killed and wounded since the conflict began.

A Call for Protection of Civilians

World leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, have called for the protection of civilians and urged Israel to reconsider attacking Rafah. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has argued that Hamas fighters are hiding in the city, and the military is making plans to evacuate Palestinian civilians, causing waves of panic among residents.

A Slaughter in Gaza?

"Military operations could lead to a slaughter in Gaza," Griffiths warned. Talks for a Gaza truce involving the US, Egypt, Israel, and Qatar have not yielded any breakthrough. Egypt has emphasized the need to protect civilians and deliver more aid into the enclave. South Africa has raised concerns at the World Court regarding Israel's offensive in Rafah, while US President Joe Biden is working on a hostage deal to bring immediate calm to Gaza.

The UN Relief Chief expressed concern over the potential humanitarian crisis in Rafah due to an Israeli ground invasion, stating that "the situation in Gaza is dire, with millions of people at risk and facing severe challenges." The lack of safety guarantees, aid supplies, and staff capacity to sustain the humanitarian operation in the region has made the situation even more critical.

As the world watches the escalating violence in Gaza, the call for shared values between Israel and Gaza has never been more urgent. With the human cost of conflict continuing to rise, a peaceful resolution to the crisis is vital.

Note: The interview with Martin Griffiths will be aired on 'The World with Yalda Hakim' at 9 pm.