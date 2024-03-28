UN Special Representative Praises Russia's Role in Combatting Sahel Terrorism

During a significant visit to Moscow, the UN Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel highlighted Russia's crucial contributions to fighting terrorism in the Sahel region and emphasized the need for enhanced humanitarian aid and long-term development strategies. The envoy's discussions with Russian authorities, including Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, focused on fostering food security and job creation through agriculture, addressing the challenges posed by rampant youth unemployment in the Sahel countries.

Strengthening Ties and Tackling Terrorism

The collaboration between Russia and the Sahel countries, particularly Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, has yielded positive results in the battle against terrorism. Russia's engagement, marked by cooperation in security and humanitarian assistance, is part of a broader strategy to support the Sahel region's path to stability and development. The discussions in Moscow aimed to further this cooperation, with a strong emphasis on addressing the root causes of terrorism, such as poverty and lack of employment opportunities for the youth.

Development and Diplomacy: Keys to Peace

Recognizing the interlinked issues of terrorism, poverty, and unemployment, the UN envoy advocated for comprehensive development initiatives, particularly in agriculture, to ensure food security and generate employment. The discussions also underscored the importance of dialogue and cooperation within regional frameworks like the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), highlighting the necessity of a united approach to combat terrorism and foster economic integration despite recent challenges within the organization.