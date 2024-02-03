UN Special Rapporteur Calls for Abolition of Philippines' Anti-Communist Task Force

In a significant development, Irene Khan, the United Nations Special Rapporteur, has advocated for the abolition of the Philippine government's anti-communist task force, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). This landmark recommendation was made following a meticulous 10-day fact-finding mission by the Special Rapporteur to the Philippines. The task force has been the subject of intense scrutiny and criticism, and the UN's call for its abolition marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing discussions about the government's tactics in addressing communism within the country.

UN Calls for Abolition of NTF-ELCAC

Khan, during a press briefing in Mandaluyong City, stated that the NTF-ELCAC is outdated, suggesting that the foundations of its creation have already evolved. Arguing that a more inclusive peace-making platform is needed, Khan's recommendation is significant in the context of the task force’s effectiveness and relevance.

Philippine Government Rejects Recommendation

Despite the UN's recommendation, the Philippine government has rejected the call for abolition, underlining the progress made in quashing the communist insurgency. The government also mentioned plans to transition the NTF-ELCAC into a peace and development entity, indicating a potentially changing approach to addressing domestic communism.

Khan's Recommendations

Khan also urged the Philippine government to pass a law to protect human rights defenders, indicating a broader concern about human rights in the country. Alongside the call for abolition of the NTF-ELCAC, she suggested the government denounce red-tagging and urged the Commission on Human Rights to legally define red-tagging. Khan's recommendations, however, have not yet been adopted, with the government stating that it will evaluate these suggestions and improve inclusivity in its initiatives.

The recommendations by the UN Special Rapporteur and the response of the Philippine government set a new stage in the discourse over the NTF-ELCAC. As the world watches, the future of this controversial task force hangs in the balance.