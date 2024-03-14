UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen Heads to Damascus for High-Level Talks

Set to arrive in Damascus early next week, UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen embarks on a pivotal two-day visit, aiming to rejuvenate the stalled Syrian peace process. With a schedule packed with critical meetings, including a significant sit-down with Faisal al-Mekdad, Syria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Pedersen’s visit marks a concerted effort to push forward the ninth round of Constitutional Committee talks. Amidst the backdrop of war crimes charges and international calls for a political resolution, this diplomatic mission underscores the complexity of navigating peace in a war-torn Syria.

Advancing Constitutional Talks

During his stay, Pedersen is set to engage in extensive discussions on the proposed assembly of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, a move aimed at facilitating the progression of Syria’s political resolution process. However, Damascus, through its UN representative Qusay al-Dahhak, has put forth an alternative plan to host the constitutional discussions, sparking a debate expected to dominate Pedersen’s visit. This development comes at a time when the need for a political solution in Syria, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, has been emphasized by the European Union and other international actors.

Diplomatic Engagements and International Stance

Pedersen’s itinerary includes meetings with key diplomatic figures such as Alexander Yefimov, the Russian ambassador to Damascus, and Hussein Akbari, the Iranian ambassador to Syria, reflecting the international dimension of the Syrian crisis. The envoy’s recent expressions of hope for Arab and European support highlight the significance of collaborative efforts among Turkey, Iran, Russia, and the United States, supplemented by Arab and European backing. Despite these discussions, the absence of tangible progress and a breakthrough in Arab normalization with Damascus and potential Turkish-Syrian reconciliation looms large over Pedersen’s mission.

Challenges and Expectations

The suggestion to host the ninth constitutional round in Geneva by the end of April, amid Russian concerns over Switzerland’s neutrality, presents a diplomatic hurdle for Pedersen. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin’s call for a unanimously agreed-upon venue underscores the complexities of facilitating Syrian dialogue. As Pedersen navigates these challenges, his visit encapsulates the intricate interplay of diplomacy, international law, and the quest for peace in a conflict that has devastated millions.